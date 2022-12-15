Memories of a long-ago war …

MAY:

That things were not going well for Pakistan’s soldiers in Bangladesh was becoming quite obvious. Almost every day, beginning in May, vehicles carrying the corpses of dead soldiers went past my school. The men had all died in Bangladesh, in action and at the hands of fledgling Bengali guerrillas.

I enjoyed it all, and each day my belief that Bangladesh would be independent was reinforced. But I was often weighed down by worries about when the day of freedom would come. I got into arguments with my classmates, particularly the Punjabi ones. An incident took place where I angrily tore the picture of Mohammad Ali Jinnah off a page in my history textbook. A classmate had dared me to do it and I did it. Soon enough, it got reported to the principal, a Dutch missionary. He called me and asked me sternly if I had insulted the ‘father of the nation’. I answered in the negative, upon which he told me I had insulted the picture of Jinnah. I told him our father of the nation was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and he was in jail. I had not insulted him!

The principal looked at me for a few seconds, before telling me to go back to class. He decreed no punishment for me, except to say that I should be careful.

Towards the end of May, I first learned that a government-in-exile with Tajuddin Ahmad as prime minister had been formed. It was a report, none too kindly disposed to Tajuddin, who was referred to as prime minister of ‘so-called Bangladesh’, in Dawnthat raised my spirits. My father too was happy that the government had been formed. In a mood of defiance, I told my classmates and some of my teachers that we Bengalis had a government, that we were no more citizens of Pakistan.