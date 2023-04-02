How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem

Britain eliminated wolves well over a century ago, hunting them out of existence because they preyed on sheep, and sometimes humans. One consequence is that deer, with no apex predator, exploded in number, overgrazing land and killing off biodiversity. There are now calls to bring wolves back. There is a lesson here for the financial system. Curb one pest, and you might encourage another.

Here’s how that story applies to the collapse of Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank. Fifteen years ago, it became clear that lenders’ habit of funding themselves generously with fickle, short-term borrowing from financial investors had become a problem. Doing so had helped to sink firms like Lehman Brothers and Northern Rock. So regulators their toolkit, encouraging banks to lean on supposedly sticky sources of cash, like the money households and companies keep in their accounts.