    বাংলা

    UN expert in Israel genocide accusation says she has been threatened

    Francesca Albanese published a report saying there were reasonable grounds to believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza during its military campaign against Hamas

    Gabrielle Tétrault-FarberReuters
    Published : 27 March 2024, 06:49 PM
    Updated : 27 March 2024, 06:49 PM

    A United Nations expert who published a report saying there were reasonable grounds to believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza during its military campaign against Hamas said on Wednesday she had received threats throughout her mandate.

    Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the West Bank and Gaza, presented a report entitled "Anatomy of a Genocide" to the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, which Israel said it "utterly rejects".

    Asked whether her work on the report had caused her to receive threats, Albanese said: "Yes, I do receive threats. Nothing that so far I considered needing extra precautions. Pressure? Yes, and it doesn't change either my commitment or the results of my work."

    Albanese, who has held the position since 2022, did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, nor did she say who had issued them.

    "It's been a difficult time," she said. "I've always been attacked since the very beginning of my mandate."

    Israel has harangued Albanese, saying she was "delegitimising the very creation and existence of the State of Israel." Albanese denied the accusation.

    Albanese said one of her key findings was that Israel's executive and military leadership and soldiers have intentionally "subverted their protection functions in an attempt to legitimise genocidal violence against the Palestinian people".

    "The only reasonable inference that can be drawn from the unveiling of this policy is an Israeli state policy of genocidal violence toward the Palestinian people in Gaza," she said.

    Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva said the use of the word genocide was "outrageous" and said the war was against Hamas and not Palestinian civilians.

    Albanese, an Italian lawyer and academic, is one of dozens of independent human rights experts mandated by the United Nations to report on specific themes and crises. The views expressed by special rapporteurs do not reflect those of the global body as a whole.

    RELATED STORIES
    Displaced Palestinian man Wael Al-Attar eats Khobiza, a wild leafy vegetable, with his family as they break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, at a school where they shelter, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, Mar 22, 2024.
    Gaza's hungry eat wild plant with no aid relief in sight
    Famine is imminent and likely to occur by May in northern Gaza and could spread across the enclave by July, says the world's hunger watchdog
    Photos carrying testimonies of genocide during Bangladesh's Independence War in 1971 are on display on Sunday on the wall of government secretariat in Dhaka on the occasion of Independence Day on March 26.
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    As we reflect on the past, it's crucial to acknowledge the complicity of certain nations and institutions in perpetuating the suffering of our people
    Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al Shifa hospital and the area around it, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, Mar 21, 2024.
    170 Gaza gunmen killed in hospital raid: Israel
    More than 350 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants have so far been detained at the hospital, Israeli military says
    A general view picture shows the Israeli settlement of Efrat in the Gush Etzion settlement block as Bethlehem is seen in the background, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020.
    Israeli settlements expand by record amount: UN rights chief
    He says the growth of Israeli settlements amounts to the transfer by Israel of its own population, terming it a war crime

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin