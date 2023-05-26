India's 2023 monsoon seen normal despite El Nino, says weather office

India is likely to receive a normal amount of monsoon rains in 2023 despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather phenomenon, the state-run weather office said on Friday, the fifth year of normal or above-normal summer rains.

The monsoon is the lifeblood of the country's $3 trillion economy, Asia's third-largest, and delivers nearly 70% of the rain it needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers. Nearly half of India's farmland doesn't have irrigation cover and depends on the annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops.

The rains, which usually lash the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat by September, are expected to total 96% of the long-term average this year, DS Pai, a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told reporters on Friday.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.