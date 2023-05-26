    বাংলা

    India's 2023 monsoon seen normal despite El Nino, says weather office

    The country is likely to receive a normal amount of rain despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather phenomenon, authorities said

    Rajendra JadhavMayank BhardwajReuters
    Published : 26 May 2023, 08:19 AM
    Updated : 26 May 2023, 08:19 AM

    India is likely to receive a normal amount of monsoon rains in 2023 despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather phenomenon, the state-run weather office said on Friday, the fifth year of normal or above-normal summer rains.

    The monsoon is the lifeblood of the country's $3 trillion economy, Asia's third-largest, and delivers nearly 70% of the rain it needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers. Nearly half of India's farmland doesn't have irrigation cover and depends on the annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops.

    The rains, which usually lash the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat by September, are expected to total 96% of the long-term average this year, DS Pai, a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told reporters on Friday.

    The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.

    A spell of good rains could lift farm and wider economic growth and help bring down food price inflation, which jumped in recent months and prompted the central bank to raise lending rates.

    Ample farm production may also allow India to lift curbs imposed on sugar, wheat and rice exports. India is the world's second-biggest producer of wheat, rice and sugar and the biggest importer of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil.

    However, rainfall totals for June are likely to be below average as the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala will probably be delayed to June 4 from the typical June 1 start, Pai said.

    The El Nino is a weather phenomenon caused by a warming of the central Pacific Ocean waters off South America that typically results in hot and dry weather in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.

    RELATED STORIES
    A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Sept 8, 2015.
    Why is El Nino a concern for Indian monsoon rains?
    In the past, India has experienced below-average rainfall during most El Nino years, sometimes leading to severe drought
    A farmer works on his paddy field against the backdrop of monsoon clouds at Shanmura on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Jul 19, 2009.
    India likely to get ‘below normal’ monsoon rains in 2023
    Monsoon rains in India are expected to be 94% of the long-term average, said Skymet, retaining its previous view of sub-par monsoon
    A man rows his boat in the tributary waters of Vembanad Lake against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Kochi, India, Jun 7, 2019. REUTERS
    India likely to see normal monsoon rains in 2023
    It is the fifth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy
    FILE PHOTO: Muslim men offer prayers on the banks of Dal Lake, during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo
    India boosts security for G20 meeting in Kashmir
    Security officials said they fear the separatist militants could try to promote their cause with an attack before or during the G20 meeting

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk