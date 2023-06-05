    বাংলা

    Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume

    At least 275 people died and 1,200 were injured in the country’s deadliest rail crash in more than two decades in eastern Odisha state

    Jatindra DashReuters
    Published : 5 June 2023, 06:07 AM
    Updated : 5 June 2023, 06:07 AM

    Resuming services just over two days after India's deadliest rail crash in more than two decades, trains crossed the disaster spot in eastern Odisha state where at least 275 people died and 1,200 were injured in collision between three trains.

    Signal failure has emerged as a likely cause of the disaster on Friday, when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore.

    After the completion of two days of rescue and repair work, the railway ministry said on Twitter that trains had begun operating on the same route by Sunday evening. And an Indian Railways officer told Reuters on Monday that they were running almost normally, though with some restrictions.

    "Trains are required to control their speed and proceed slowly for a certain distance," the officer said.

    India's Railway Board, the top executive body, has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation take over the probe into the cause of the disaster.

    "We have to move towards normalisation... Our responsibility is not over yet," railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

    Preliminary investigations indicated the Coromandel Express, heading to Chennai from Kolkata, moved out of the main track and entered a loop track – a side track used to park trains – at 128 kph (80 mph), crashing into the freight train parked on the loop track.

    That crash caused the engine and first four or five coaches of the Coromandel Express to jump the tracks, topple and hit the last two coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah train heading in the opposite direction at 126 kph on the second main track.

    RELATED STORIES
    People stand next to damaged coaches after two passenger trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, Jun 3, 2023.
    India rail crash probe focuses on track management system
    The computer-controlled track management system, called the “interlocking system”, directs a train to an empty track at the point where two tracks meet
    People stand next to damaged coaches after two passenger trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, Jun 3, 2023.
    Technical glitch or human error: questions after India train crash
    A passenger train derailed after hitting a parked goods train and another train crashed into the derailed coaches, NDTV reports
    Heavy machinery removes damaged coaches from the railway tracks at the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, Jun 4, 2023.
    India rescue work ends as focus turns to cause of train crash
    The death toll from Friday's crash was revised down from 288 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice
    Belongings of passengers lie next to a damaged coach after a deadly collision of trains, in Balasore district, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    India train crash survivor recounts: 'We thought we were dead'
    A preliminary report has blamed a signal failure for the accident, which has left nearly 300 dead and over 800 injured

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps