Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume

After the completion of two days of rescue and repair work, the railway ministry said on Twitter that trains had begun operating on the same route by Sunday evening. And an Indian Railways officer told Reuters on Monday that they were running almost normally, though with some restrictions.

"Trains are required to control their speed and proceed slowly for a certain distance," the officer said.

India's Railway Board, the top executive body, has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation take over the probe into the cause of the disaster.