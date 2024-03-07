Kashmir has been transformed, Indian PM says on first visit in five years

Although his nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not a key player in Kashmir, the visit is seen as a signal to its voters that the party has fulfilled a core promise to end Kashmir's special status.

"This is the new Jammu and Kashmir we had been awaiting for decades," Modi added, listing achievements and investments made during the last five years.

Kashmir would become a global success story, he said, as he launched a series of tourism and farm projects.

Armed security personnel guarded downtown areas of Srinagar, commandos in boats patrolled its scenic Dal Lake, and use of drones was banned. Schools were shut and exams postponed as thousands of government employees gathered for the meeting.

Modi has said Kashmir's special status allowed it a measure of administrative autonomy that held back its development and his government has unveiled several investment and infrastructure projects.