India likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2023

India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2023, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, the fifth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

The rains, which usually lash the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat by September, are expected to total 96% of the long-term average this year, M Ravichandran, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), told a news conference.