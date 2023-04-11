    বাংলা

    India likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2023

    It is the fifth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 08:04 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 08:04 AM

    India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2023, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, the fifth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

    The rains, which usually lash the southern tip of Kerala state around June 1 and retreat by September, are expected to total 96% of the long-term average this year, M Ravichandran, secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), told a news conference.

    The India Meteorological Department defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.

