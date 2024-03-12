    বাংলা

    Sporadic protests in India over contentious citizenship law

    Protests broke out in the eastern state of Assam and the southern state of Tamil Nadu late on Monday evening after the implementation was announced

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 06:28 AM

    Sporadic protests have erupted in India against a citizenship law that has been criticised for discriminating against Muslims, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government implemented the legislation just days before a general election is announced.

    Protests broke out in the eastern state of Assam and the southern state of Tamil Nadu late on Monday evening after the implementation was announced, authorities said. There were no reports of damage or any clashes with security forces.

    Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government framed rules on Monday to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), making it easy for non-Muslim refugees from three Muslim-majority South Asian nations to get Indian citizenship.

    The enactment of the law in 2019 had led to massive protests and sectarian violence in which scores were killed, forcing the government to delay its implementation.

    In Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital, protesters took out a candle-light march on Monday and shouted slogans against the law.

    In Assam, protesters burnt copies of the law and shouted slogans on Monday night, and local opposition parties have called for a state-wide strike on Tuesday.

    Many oppose the CAA in Assam as they fear it can increase migration from neighbouring Muslim Bangladesh, a longstanding flashpoint that has polarised the state for decades.

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which rules the southern state of Kerala, has also called for state-wide protests on Tuesday.

    "Kerala will stand united in opposing this communal and divisive law," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a post on X, among several opposition chief ministers who have criticised implementation of CAA.

    Authorities in the national capital New Delhi, where the protests were centred in 2019, were on alert for any violence, prohibiting unlawful gatherings and increasing police presence in sensitive areas.

    CAA grants Indian nationality to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India due to religious persecution from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before Dec. 31, 2014.

    Rights activists and Muslim groups say the law, combined with a proposed national register of citizens, can discriminate against India's 200 million Muslims - the world's third-largest Muslim population. Some fear the government might remove the citizenship of Muslims without documents in some border states.

    The government denies it is anti-Muslim and says the law is needed to help minorities facing persecution in Muslim-majority nations.

    It says the law is meant to grant citizenship, not take it away from anyone, and has called the protests politically motivated and due to misconceptions that have been spread.

    RELATED STORIES
    Candles spell out "No CAA" during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 29, 2019.
    India implements citizenship law opposed by Muslims
    Muslim groups say the law, combined with a proposed national register of citizens, can discriminate against India's 200 million Muslims
    Security personnel stand guard alongside barricades on a national highway to stop farmers, who are marching towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, Mar 6, 2024.
    Detentions foil Delhi protest: Indian farmers
    Protest leaders have planned to resume the protest on Wednesday, urging farmers across India to head for the capital by bus and track
    Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during a march towards New Delhi to push for better crop prices, at Shambhu Barrier, the border between Punjab and Haryana states, India Feb 23, 2024. REUTERS
    India's farmer protest fuels opposition hopes of denting Modi's appeal
    The protest also highlights a perception in India's rural hinterland that Modi and the BJP have done too little to support the farming community
    FILE PHOTO: Renu Begum, sister of teenage British girl Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister as she makes an appeal for her to return home at Scotland Yard, in London, Britain February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Lean/Pool/File Photo
    Shamima Begum loses appeal over citizenship removal
    The UK government took away her citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman