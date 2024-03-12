Sporadic protests in India over contentious citizenship law

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital, protesters took out a candle-light march on Monday and shouted slogans against the law.

In Assam, protesters burnt copies of the law and shouted slogans on Monday night, and local opposition parties have called for a state-wide strike on Tuesday.

Many oppose the CAA in Assam as they fear it can increase migration from neighbouring Muslim Bangladesh, a longstanding flashpoint that has polarised the state for decades.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which rules the southern state of Kerala, has also called for state-wide protests on Tuesday.

"Kerala will stand united in opposing this communal and divisive law," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a post on X, among several opposition chief ministers who have criticised implementation of CAA.

Authorities in the national capital New Delhi, where the protests were centred in 2019, were on alert for any violence, prohibiting unlawful gatherings and increasing police presence in sensitive areas.