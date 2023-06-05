India's monsoon onset delayed by another 2-3 days: weather officials

India's monsoon onset over the southernmost Kerala coast is delayed by another two-three days because the formation of cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea has reduced cloud cover over the Kerala coast, weather officials said on Monday.

The monsoon, the lifeblood of the country's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70% of the rain India needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers.



The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) was expecting the arrival of monsoon rains over the Kerala coast on June 4, the latest arrival in four years.



"The development of cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea has been pulling moisture out of Kerala coast," said a senior IMD official, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to media.

