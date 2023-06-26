Crash between two buses leaves 12 dead in India’s Odisha

Twelve wedding guests have been killed and seven others injured when their bus collided head-on with another in India’s Odisha, NDTV reports.

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road in the Ganjam district, according to Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M on Monday.

A police team rushed the injured to hospitals, the SP added.