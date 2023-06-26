Crash between two buses leaves 12 dead in India’s Odisha

Twelve wedding guests have been killed and seven others injured when their bus collided head-on with another in India’s Odisha, NDTV reports.
The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road in the Ganjam district, according to Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M on Monday.
A police team rushed the injured to hospitals, the SP added.
“Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the dead," another police officer said.
The wounded persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Digapahandi Hospital, he said.
Two of them were moved to a different hospital, the officer said to NDTV.
Meanwhile, the special relief commission has sanctioned Rs 30, 000 to each of the injured victims for their treatment.