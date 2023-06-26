    বাংলা

    Crash between two buses leaves 12 dead in India’s Odisha

    Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the dead, according to a police officer

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 June 2023, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 08:27 AM

    Twelve wedding guests have been killed and seven others injured when their bus collided head-on with another in India’s Odisha, NDTV reports.

    The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road in the Ganjam district, according to Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M on Monday.

    A police team rushed the injured to hospitals, the SP added.

    “Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the dead," another police officer said.

    The wounded persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Digapahandi Hospital, he said.

    Two of them were moved to a different hospital, the officer said to NDTV.

    Meanwhile, the special relief commission has sanctioned Rs 30, 000 to each of the injured victims for their treatment.

    RELATED STORIES
    A train arrives at Bahanaga Bazar railway station, near the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, Jun 5, 2023.
    Probe into Indian rail disaster opens
    Preliminary findings pointed to signal failure as the likely cause for the collision that killed at least 275 people and injured 1,200
    People stand next to damaged coaches after two passenger trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, Jun 3, 2023.
    India rail crash probe focuses on track management system
    The computer-controlled track management system, called the “interlocking system”, directs a train to an empty track at the point where two tracks meet
    Heavy machinery removes damaged coaches from the railway tracks at the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, Jun 4, 2023.
    India rescue work ends as focus turns to cause of train crash
    The death toll from Friday's crash was revised down from 288 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice
    Belongings of passengers lie next to a damaged coach after a deadly collision of trains, in Balasore district, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    India train crash survivor recounts: 'We thought we were dead'
    A preliminary report has blamed a signal failure for the accident, which has left nearly 300 dead and over 800 injured

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps