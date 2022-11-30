Israeli ambassador to India apologises after filmmaker's remarks spark uproar

Lapid's name was trending on Twitter for most of Tuesday and several users accused him of dismissing the portrayal of the exodus of Hindus from Muslim-majority Kashmir.

"Calling it 'ugly' and 'propaganda' is uncalled for and beyond any film Jury’s mandate. Their mandate should be limited to judging the film and not making political comments on public stage," Twitter user Sunanda Vashisht said.

Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, apologised on Twitter. "As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologise to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship," he said.

"I’m no film expert but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before deeply studying them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved are still around and still paying a price," Gilon said in a thread addressed to Lapid.

Lapid could not be reached for a comment.