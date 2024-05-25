Home +
Scarred by 2020 Hindu-Muslim riots, India district voters want peace

At least 53 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in riots in the Mustafabad area in 2020

Scarred by 2020 riots, India district voters want peace
A woman arrives to cast her vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 25, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

>> Reuters

Published : 25 May 2024, 05:20 PM

Updated : 25 May 2024, 05:20 PM

