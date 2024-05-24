Home +
May 24, 2024

Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge

Rural areas are home to 60% of India's 1.4 billion people, making tough economic conditions in the countryside a key issue as voters choose the nation's next government

Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi react on the day of an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, March 31, 2024. Modi is now seeking a third consecutive term in general elections. If, as widely expected, Modi wins the polls, which conclude on June 1 with vote-counting set for June 4, he will be only the second person after Indian independence hero and first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three consecutive terms.  REUTERS

Bhasker Tripathi, Thomson Reuters Foundation

Published : 24 May 2024, 09:54 AM

Updated : 24 May 2024, 09:54 AM

