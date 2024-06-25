Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Apple supplier Foxconn rejects married women from India iPhone jobs

Foxconn typically does not hire married women because of 'cultural issues' and societal pressures

Foxconn rejects married women from India iPhone jobs
Two unidentified women wearing backpacks stand outside a security office in January last year at the main entrance to Foxconn's factory in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, where workers assemble iPhones for Apple. REUTERS/Praveen Paramasivam

Reuters

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 06:40 PM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 06:40 PM

Related Stories
LGBTIQ people in EU face less discrimination, more violence: survey
LGBTIQ people in EU face less discrimination, more violence: survey
In Canada, bodies go unclaimed as costs put funerals out of reach
In Canada, bodies go unclaimed as costs put funerals out of reach
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Read More
WHO, scientists call for urgent action on mpox strain
WHO, scientists call for urgent action on mpox strain
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order: UNRWA chief
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Nearly 40% of Italian teens take drugs: reports
Russia bans distribution of dozens of EU news outlets
Russia bans distribution of dozens of EU news outlets
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More