Young bdnews24.com journalist Imran Hossen Rakib laid to rest

Imran Hossen Rakib, the 27-year-old bdnews24.com journalist who died on Thursday night, has been laid to rest in his family graveyard in Pirojpur’s Mathbaria Upazila.

He was buried at the Chhotoshoula village around 12pm on Friday after a second Namaz-e-Janaza.

The first funeral prayers were held outside his home on Islamia College Road in Khulna city’s Chhoto Boyra, where family members, relatives, friends and colleagues gathered to bid their final goodbye to Rakib.

Rakib was born and raised in Khulna while his father Amir Hossen established a family graveyard next to the home of Rakib’s maternal grandparents. Little did Amir know Rakib would be the first to be laid there.

Rakib passed away in Khulna General Hospital around 8pm after suffering from asthma, brain infection and other complications.

Rakib's family first took him to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka suspecting jaundice after he had developed a fever and headache.

After two days at the hospital, the family planned to take him to Khulna, but transferred him to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital as his headache deteriorated.

Family members said the doctors administered injection to Rakib as he appeared jittery.

He was then transferred to the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital as recommended by the neuroscience hospital doctors. The doctors at the mental health hospital also administered injection to Rakib.

After one night at the hospital, the family took him to Khulna and admitted him to the 250-bed General Hospital before Eid-ul-Azha.

His brother-in-law Sheikh Siam said the family planned to shift him to another hospital when Rakib’s health began deteriorating further on Thursday afternoon.

He alleged medical negligence in Rakib’s treatment. “We could not secure oxygen support when he was suffering from an intense breathing problem in the afternoon. The hospital did not discharge him either. He passed away while being taken to a private hospital after being discharged around 8pm.”

“The doctor pronounced him dead when he was taken to Khulna City Medical College Hospital’s emergency department.”

Despite his stay in hospitals, the doctors could not diagnose him properly.

They identified brain infection, food stuck in the trachea and food particles in his lungs just before his death.

Well-wishers on social media questioned the untimely demise of Rakib, alleging a lack of proper treatment.

One of them, Riad Rezwan, wrote on Facebook: “In fact, there’s no proper treatment in our country. The patients suffer from one disease, but they are treated for another. It happens all the time.”

Mostafizur Rahman slammed the doctors for referring Rakib from one hospital to another. “Why couldn’t they thoroughly check him? How long will this continue?” he said, urging all to protest against such irregularities.

In Dhaka, Rakib shared a flat with friends.

He started working at bdnews24.com’s New Media in 2019.

Rakib made several short films while studying mass communication and journalism at Daffodil International University and was passionate about filmmaking and sports journalism.

He worked on a range of topics in different ways. Besides going live on significant events, he excelled as a presenter and narrator of news videos.

A sports enthusiast, Rakib livened up the newsroom with his vibrant presence and deep insights into the games. He regularly created video content on sports, besides other video stories and live events.

After covering the One-Day International World Cup in India, he was busy with European football.

He was thrilled about presenting news videos of the ongoing T20 World Cup, and was focused on fleshing out plans for the event.

The Euro 2024 and Copa America coinciding with the T20 World Cup made him even more excited.

Even in hospital, Rakib discussed his plans with his colleagues, hoping for a return to his favourite newsroom and studio.