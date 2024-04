India's top yoga guru faces judges' ire in misleading ads case

"Be ready for the consequences...take this contempt seriously," Justice Hima Kohli told Ramdev and the company's lawyers in court.

Though the judges did not say what action they could take against Ramdev, a contempt of a court directive under Indian law attracts a jail term of up to six months and a monetary penalty.

A Patanjali spokesperson said it will comply with the court's order.

Court papers show Patanjali last month filed an "unqualified apology" for the ads to the judges, with its lawyers again seeking forgiveness during Tuesday's hearing. The judges however were upset the company's written apology described some of Indian drug laws as "archaic".

"Shall we assume that every act that is archaic should not be (enforced)?" Justice Kohli said. "Your apology is not persuading this court. We think it's more of a lip service."

Ramdev has a huge following in India and offers yoga and ayurvedic cures for many illnesses through his TV shows.

He has often faced the ire of doctors and activists who accuse the firm of making incorrect assertions about medicinal efficacy, an allegation he denies.