India's shrinking coal jobs fuel 'distress' migration to cities

But the lack of local jobs and a plummeting economy in his village - where his elder brother runs a small cosmetics shop and takes care of his ageing parents - left him with no options.

"Everything is going downhill in my village after many mines shut down," Midha said. "There is despair and uncertainty. Migration has become a necessity."

LOCALS LOSE OUT

India is the world's fastest-growing economy and will soon be named its most populous country, with the United Nations forecasting the South Asian nation's population will touch 1.43 billion people on Apr 14, overtaking China on that day.

It is due to top 1.5 billion by 2036, with urban growth accounting for about three-quarters of the total population increase as migration rises, according to government forecasts.

Despite the advances India has made - from higher literacy rates to spreading mobile phone use - it lags on indicators like women's participation in the labour force and is among the most vulnerable to climate-change impacts that hit the poor hardest.

Worsening extreme weather has pushed up migration numbers in India, with 4.9 million cases of displacement in 2021 alone due to disasters, mainly floods and cyclones, according to a global research body that maps data on the problem.

In addition, the looming energy transition away from coal towards renewables like solar is pushing more people to move to cities in India, which have yet to develop a plan to help them.

Against a backdrop of surging energy needs from its growing population, India has set ambitious goals for renewables, while firmly stating that coal-based power supply continues to be needed to ensure reliable electricity across the country.

While mines with depleting coal reserves are being shut, India is at the same time expanding still-productive sites and even opening new ones to meet rising energy demand.

Even in places where mining continues, local residents like the Midha family are being alienated and pushed out, turning them into "energy migrants" struggling to find jobs.

Unemployment is increasing as companies turn to mechanisation and prefer outsourcing their work to contractors, leaving impoverished locals with very low income possibilities.

"The impact of young men migrating is already being felt by the next generation back home," said Umesh Kumar Turi, an education campaigner in Jharkhand.

Water shortages in coal hubs are another driver as they grapple with water-table depletion linked to the industry and erratic rainfall patterns, damaging the prospects for any revival in agriculture, said migration expert Peter.

"Since these regions have higher youth numbers, unemployment will substantially increase," he said, noting they have higher fertility rates than industrial states like Tamil Nadu.

The number of inter-state migrants like Midha is estimated at about 100 million, according to labour economists and India's economic survey, with wider consequences across families.

"As migration of men increases, women are taking up work as domestic helps to supplement family income and there is no one looking after the children, some of whom are taking up odd jobs themselves or dropping out," said Turi.