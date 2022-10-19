Women on India's farms left in limbo as climate shocks cost jobs

Disabled mother-of-two Devanabai Dhaigude has in recent months regularly gone to bed on an empty stomach, after heavy rains flooded the cotton farm where she worked in western India.

She and several other women lost their shifts in July at the farm in Beed, in Maharashtra state - where they removed weeds for 150 rupees ($1.80) a day - after above-average monsoon rains battered the state.

Without any work, the 35-year-old, who can use only one arm, has resorted to borrowing from a local moneylender in the village of Chopadyachiwadi, as she otherwise cannot afford to buy food for her children every day.

"Many days, I sleep without having dinner so that my two kids can have food. But how long can I provide food for them with my savings and borrowed money?" she asked, standing outside of her small house built from aluminium sheets.

"I wanted to fix the roof ... as rainwater comes in. But with no work I have to postpone," added Devanabai, who said she had been abandoned by her alcoholic husband earlier this year.

She said she now has no choice but to wait for the harvest season in November in the hope of finding work on other farms.

"I will be at home until that time as no other kind of work is available," Devanabai said. "I feel hopeless and helpless."

She is far from alone. Women working in agriculture across India are being squeezed by a combination of worsening climate change impacts that threaten crops and economic struggles due to the growing cost-of-living crisis and post-pandemic slowdown.