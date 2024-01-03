    বাংলা

    India's Adani wins court relief on scrutiny after Hindenburg attack

    Adani Group does not need to face more investigations beyond the current scrutiny of the market regulator, the nation’s top court says

    Arpan ChaturvediJayshree P UpadhyayReuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM

    India's Supreme Court on Wednesday said Adani Group does not need to face more investigations beyond the current scrutiny of the market regulator, a major relief for the conglomerate hit hard by a US short-seller's allegations of wrongdoing.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been probing the Adani group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, after Hindenburg Research in January 2023 alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the group.

    • Adani Group wins India court relief after Hindenburg saga

    • India court says Adani group doesn't need more scrutiny

    • Regulator must complete probe of Adani in three months-court

    • Shares in Adani group rally after court ruling

    The Adani Group denied those allegations, but Hindenburg's report still chopped $150 billion off its stock market value. Though some investor confidence returned in recent months as Adani won the backing of bankers and investors, the Hindenburg saga and the regulatory scrutiny have weighed on the group's business dealings and reputation.

    The Supreme Court, which was ruling on cases brought by public interest litigants seeking a special investigation team to probe the matter, said "the facts of this case do not warrant" such a change, even though the court had the powers to transfer the investigation.

    The verdict signals there will not be increased regulatory or legal risk on the Adani group beyond the current SEBI investigation.

    Reflecting that view, shares of various Adani Group companies rose, with Adani Energy Solutions up 9.1%, Adani Total Gas surging 7.1%, Adani Green Energy jumping 5.5% and the flagship business Adani Enterprises rising 2.6%.

    The court, which was overseeing the SEBI probe, also said there was no need for it to order any changes in the country's disclosure rules for offshore funds. Hindenburg had alleged Adani's offshore shareholders were used to violate certain SEBI rules, even though the company maintained it complies with all laws.

    After the Supreme Court ruling, Gautam Adani said on social media platform X that the court's judgement shows truth has prevailed and the group's "contribution to India's growth story will continue."

    "Post this verdict global investors will have more confidence in investing in the shares of the company," said Deven Choksey, managing director of KRChoksey Shares and Securities Pvt Ltd, a broker.

    The regulator had previously informed the Supreme Court that it would take appropriate action based on the outcome of its investigations. The court on Wednesday gave SEBI three months to complete its investigations.

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday also said that it does not need to intervene in the current regulations governing offshore investors of Indian companies. SEBI tightened those regulations in June by making disclosures more stringent to bring clarity to opaque corporate structures.

    Under Indian law, every company needs to have 25% of its shares held by public shareholders to avoid price manipulation, but Hindenburg alleged that some of Adani's offshore shareholders were used to violate this rule. Adani has said it complies with all laws.

    "The procedure followed in arriving at the current shape of the regulations does not suffer from irregularity," the court said on Wednesday, while backing SEBI's regulatory position on foreign portfolio disclosures.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Adani hires global team for Mumbai slum overhaul project
    India's Adani hires global team for slum overhaul project
    The step has been taken to redevelop Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums in Mumbai, amid growing opposition to the project
    A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2023.
    India's Adani group to acquire controlling stake news agency IANS
    The Adani group said in a statement that upon acquiring a 50.5% stake for 510,000 rupees ($6,140), it would assume full operational and management control of IANS
    United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths gestures as he stands near damaged buildings, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria Feb 13, 2023. REUTERS
    UN appeals for $46bn to meet humanitarian needs in 2024
    Nearly 300 million people will require humanitarian assistance next year due to conflicts, climate emergencies and economic factors, the agency says
    India to ease capital, disclosure rules for passive funds
    India to ease capital, disclosure rules for passive funds
    Proposed new rules would also allow existing fund houses to hive off their passive investment schemes into separate entities

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India