India's Adani wins court relief on scrutiny after Hindenburg attack

Reflecting that view, shares of various Adani Group companies rose, with Adani Energy Solutions up 9.1%, Adani Total Gas surging 7.1%, Adani Green Energy jumping 5.5% and the flagship business Adani Enterprises rising 2.6%.

The court, which was overseeing the SEBI probe, also said there was no need for it to order any changes in the country's disclosure rules for offshore funds. Hindenburg had alleged Adani's offshore shareholders were used to violate certain SEBI rules, even though the company maintained it complies with all laws.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Gautam Adani said on social media platform X that the court's judgement shows truth has prevailed and the group's "contribution to India's growth story will continue."

"Post this verdict global investors will have more confidence in investing in the shares of the company," said Deven Choksey, managing director of KRChoksey Shares and Securities Pvt Ltd, a broker.

The regulator had previously informed the Supreme Court that it would take appropriate action based on the outcome of its investigations. The court on Wednesday gave SEBI three months to complete its investigations.