India's latest currency note exchange seen less disruptive than 2016

India is bracing for a second currency note exchange programme in less than seven years, pulling its 2,000 rupee note out of circulation in an exercise that comes ahead of a series of crucial state elections.

The withdrawal of the economy's highest denomination note is expected to be far less disruptive than a 2016 move to demonetise 86% of the country's currency in circulation overnight, which led to a sharp economic slowdown.

"The impact on the economy will be very marginal," said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das at a briefing on Monday. The 2000-rupee notes were not commonly used in any transactions, he said.