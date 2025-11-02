India launches first heavy communication satellite aboard ‘Bahubali’ rocket

India has launched its first heavy communication satellite, CMS-03, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh using its homegrown LVM3-M5 rocket, nicknamed “Bahubali”.

According to a report by NDTV, the 4,410 kg satellite, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was launched at 5:26pm on Sunday and placed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

It is the first time such a heavy satellite has been sent into orbit from Indian soil using an indigenously built rocket.

The report said that India had previously launched heavier satellites weighing over 5,500 kg, but none from within the country.

On Dec 5, 2018, the GSAT-11 satellite, weighing 5,854 kg, was launched from Kourou in French Guiana using a French Ariane-5 VA-246 rocket.

NDTV added that this launch marked a major milestone as the Bahubali rocket, standing 43.5m tall, successfully carried the heaviest satellite ever launched from India.

The LVM3-M5 is the fifth version of the heavy-lift rocket capable of carrying large payloads into orbit.

The CMS-03 satellite has been developed to strengthen communication services across the Indian mainland and the Indian Ocean region, ensuring coverage for remote islands, coastal areas, and sea routes, the report said.

Part of the satellite’s capability may also be used for military surveillance, though no official confirmation has been made.

The report noted that the multi-band communication satellite is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity and supporting India’s long-term space communication infrastructure.