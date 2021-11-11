Heavy rains in India, Sri Lanka kill 41, authorities say
>> Sudarshan Varadhan and Uditha Jayasinghe, Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2021 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2021 02:28 PM BdST
Heavy rains across southern India and Sri Lanka have killed at least 41 people, authorities said on Thursday, with weather forecasters expecting the downpours to ease in the next few days as stricken communities pumped out the deluge.
The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of some roads and low-lying areas.
Counterparts in neighbouring Sri Lanka said rain there was expected to ease from Thursday as the low pressure that brought the bad weather moved away.
"The worst is over and occasional rains will happen," said Pradeep John, an amateur forecaster who is widely followed in Tamil Nadu, India's worst-affected state.
"Today rains will be on and off, with large breaks and nothing alarming."
The rains have killed 25 people in the island nation of Sri Lanka, most of whom drowned, while landslides injured five, officials said.
Sixteen people were killed in Tamil Nadu, state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told a news conference.
Many parts of the state capital Chennai, which is India's auto manufacturing centre, were waterlogged and government officials used pumps to drain some communities that had been stranded waist deep.
Thousands of people in low lying areas were moved to safety, officials said.
Many schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu remained closed while some train services were still suspended.
India's northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing heavy rain, particularly to the south.
- New Delhi vows to clean its filthy air
- India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks
- Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in New Delhi
- Bodies of French climbers recovered in Himalayas
- Maharashtra hospital fire kills at least 10
- Nehru-Gandhi scion aims to revive India's Congress
- 24 dead in Bihar after drinking 'spurious liquor'
- The art and ritual of rangoli
- New Delhi vows, as it does each year, to clean its filthy air
- India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks, say sources
- Fire kills four newborns in Indian hospital
- Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in India's capital
- Rescuers recover bodies of three French climbers lost in Nepal Himalayas
- At least 10 people die in Indian hospital fire
Most Read
- West accuses Belarus of orchestrating migrant crisis at Polish border
- No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- Hindu sect accused of using forced labour at more temples across US
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
- France to gift Bangladesh 2m COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Road crash leaves five dead in Mymensingh
- Hasina seeks more investment from French businesses to double Dhaka-Paris trade
- Mitchell, Neesham lead New Zealand to T20 World Cup final