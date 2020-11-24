India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN Security Council members
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Nov 2020 08:24 AM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2020 08:24 AM BdST
India on Monday handed a dossier to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council about a major attack that it said militants from Pakistan had attempted in the Indian part of Kashmir last week, government officials said.
The four militants, belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, infiltrated into Indian Kashmir through a tunnel in the Samba area, the government said. The heavily armed men carried radio sets, a mobile phone, medicines and foods all made in Pakistan, it said.
They were moving in a truck and when that was stopped for a routine inspection at a checkpoint in Nagrota, they opened fire, the government said. Security forces killed all four of them.
Pakistan has rejected allegations of any involvement in the alleged attack and said these were aimed at diverting attention from India’s repression of the people of Kashmir.
Stepping up the diplomatic offensive against the arch rival, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla met the envoys of the United States, Britain, France, Russia and Pakistan’s ally, China, to convey the country’s grave concern about the risks of a major militant attack traced back to Pakistan, a government source said.
“The heads of missions were provided with a detailed information docket giving the details of the incident as it transpired as well as list of items and munitions that were recovered from terrorists clearly indicating their Pakistani origins,” the source briefed on the meeting said.
India says Pakistan gives material support to the militants fighting its rule in Muslim majority Kashmir, a charge that Islamabad denies.
Last week’s incident was part of Pakistan’s ongoing terror campaign in Kashmir, Shringla told the envoys.
Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have twice gone to war over Kashmir.
