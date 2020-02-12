Home > Neighbours

Shots fired at AAP candidate Yadav's car after Delhi election win, one killed

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Feb 2020 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 01:00 PM BdST

An Aam Aadmi Party or AAP activist has died after bullets were fired at an open-top car of the party's MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav, while he was returning from a temple hours after his win in the Delhi assembly election, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

The incident took place in south Delhi's Kishangarh village around 10:30pm on Tuesday.

Another man has been injured in the incident but the MLA escaped unhurt, police said. 

The dead man has been identified as Ashok Mann, a volunteer of the party, according to the report. 

In photographs before the firing, the volunteer was seen standing behind the AAP leader and flashing a victory sign as he smiled at the cameras.

Three people were allegedly involved in the shooting and one has been detained. Police sources said the man has confessed to the firing and said the motive was to kill Ashok Mann and his nephew ‘Harender’, who was injured. He said he was not targeting the MLA Yadav.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on their way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle.

"Volunteer Ashok Mann has passed away in the attack at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav. Today we have lost one of our family members. May his soul rest in peace," it added.

