Shots fired at AAP candidate Yadav's car after Delhi election win, one killed
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2020 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 01:00 PM BdST
An Aam Aadmi Party or AAP activist has died after bullets were fired at an open-top car of the party's MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav, while he was returning from a temple hours after his win in the Delhi assembly election, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.
The incident took place in south Delhi's Kishangarh village around 10:30pm on Tuesday.
Another man has been injured in the incident but the MLA escaped unhurt, police said.
The dead man has been identified as Ashok Mann, a volunteer of the party, according to the report.
In photographs before the firing, the volunteer was seen standing behind the AAP leader and flashing a victory sign as he smiled at the cameras.
Three people were allegedly involved in the shooting and one has been detained. Police sources said the man has confessed to the firing and said the motive was to kill Ashok Mann and his nephew ‘Harender’, who was injured. He said he was not targeting the MLA Yadav.
"Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on their way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle.
"Volunteer Ashok Mann has passed away in the attack at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav. Today we have lost one of our family members. May his soul rest in peace," it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump says he would sign Indian trade pact if it was right
- India's ruling party routed in key state election
- Meet the bird medics of New Delhi
- India readying $2.6bn US naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip
- Indian Kashmir hit by general strike called by separatists
- India's New Delhi heads to vote amid protests against citizenship law
- India uses draconian law to keep Kashmir's political leaders locked away
- Girl, 5, is raped on grounds of US embassy in India, police say
- India's divisive protests could help Modi's party in election test
- Mumbai police play a trick on honking drivers
Most Read
- Govt elevates two officials to secretaries
- Five players sanctioned after under-19 World Cup final brawl
- Singapore confirms second Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
- India's ruling party routed in key state election
- Public universities introducing combined admission tests in 2020-21
- Business leader Mohiuddun gunning for AL’s ticket in race to Taposh’s seat
- Bangladeshi researcher Firdausi Qadri named for L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Awards
- Chinese expert says coronavirus may peak soon as death toll surges past 1,000
- Government won’t evacuate more Bangladeshi nationals from China, says foreign minister
- Sister makes humanitarian appeal to govt for Khaleda’s release