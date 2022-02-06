Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary playback singer known as the Nightingale of India, dies at 92

Mangeshkar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, was receiving treatment at the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Born on September 28, 1929 in Madhya Pradesh, Mangeshkar’s career spanned nearly eight decades and saw her picking up a host of accolades, including the titles ‘The Nightingale of India’ and ‘Queen of Melody’.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar



"A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President says. pic.twitter.com/mTK1BRbPeH — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "anguished" at the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar



"She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," he says.



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/vfpm2ybIBK — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

Alvida Didi Rest in Peace.

You will forever continue to live in our hearts through your immortal songs.#LataMangeshkar#RIP pic.twitter.com/c3P5JGfw42 — Archit (@Archit_2404) February 6, 2022

End of an era



Rest In Peace Lata Ji#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/9vOKBGofXu — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar received three National Film Awards for her work and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour, in 1989. In 2001 she became only the second vocalist to receive the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of India. She was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Mangeshkar never married, but is survived by four younger siblings - Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others took to social media to pay tribute to the departed legend and reminisce about her impact on their lives, Indian music and the film industry.

More to follow