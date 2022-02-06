Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary playback singer known as the Nightingale of India, dies at 92
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2022 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2022 10:58 AM BdST
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, known for lending her voice to numerous Indian films, has died at the age of 92, according to PTI.
Mangeshkar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, was receiving treatment at the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Born on September 28, 1929 in Madhya Pradesh, Mangeshkar’s career spanned nearly eight decades and saw her picking up a host of accolades, including the titles ‘The Nightingale of India’ and ‘Queen of Melody’.
President Ram Nath Kovind condoles the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
"A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President says. pic.twitter.com/mTK1BRbPeH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi "anguished" at the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
"She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," he says.
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/vfpm2ybIBK
The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022
Alvida Didi Rest in Peace.— Archit (@Archit_2404) February 6, 2022
You will forever continue to live in our hearts through your immortal songs.#LataMangeshkar#RIP pic.twitter.com/c3P5JGfw42
End of an era— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 6, 2022
Rest In Peace Lata Ji#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/9vOKBGofXu
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92#RestInPeace #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/5gBYYURCKr— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 6, 2022
Mangeshkar received three National Film Awards for her work and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour, in 1989. In 2001 she became only the second vocalist to receive the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of India. She was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.
Mangeshkar never married, but is survived by four younger siblings - Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others took to social media to pay tribute to the departed legend and reminisce about her impact on their lives, Indian music and the film industry.
More to follow
