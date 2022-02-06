Home > Music

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary playback singer known as the Nightingale of India, dies at 92

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2022 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2022 10:58 AM BdST

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, known for lending her voice to numerous Indian films, has died at the age of 92, according to PTI.

Mangeshkar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, was receiving treatment at the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Born on September 28, 1929 in Madhya Pradesh, Mangeshkar’s career spanned nearly eight decades and saw her picking up a host of accolades, including the titles ‘The Nightingale of India’ and ‘Queen of Melody’.

 

Mangeshkar received three National Film Awards for her work and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour, in 1989. In 2001 she became only the second vocalist to receive the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of India. She was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Mangeshkar never married, but is survived by four younger siblings - Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others took to social media to pay tribute to the departed legend and reminisce about her impact on their lives, Indian music and the film industry.

More to follow

