Was a ’90s Scorpions song the work of the CIA? This podcast is on it
>> Hilary Moss, The New York Times
Published: 11 May 2020 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 10:31 PM BdST
Anyone worth his or her cassette tape collection can whistle the beginning of “Wind of Change,” the 1990 hit by the West German heavy-metal band Scorpions. The song — with wistful lyrics such as “The world is closing in/Did you ever think/That we could be so close, like brothers,” emoted by the group’s frontman Klaus Meine — was an anthem for the stretch of history that saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Soviet Union’s collapse. It also might be the handiwork of the CIA.
In his new, eight-part podcast — duly titled “Wind of Change” — journalist Patrick Radden Keefe doggedly pursues a rumour he heard nearly a decade ago: that US intelligence officers wrote the power ballad as a tool to help end the Cold War.
“On the one hand, this is an investigative story about Cold War espionage, but on the other hand, it’s about these ’80s hair-metal guys who are inescapably absurd,” Keefe explained in an interview. “That’s the reason I hadn’t been able to cut this idea loose — the contrast between the serious aspect of it and the ridiculousness lurking at the edges.”
The podcast (produced jointly by Pineapple Street Studios, Crooked Media and Spotify) takes listeners from CIA headquarters in Virginia to a Scorpions concert last fall in Kyiv, Ukraine, and on to Berlin, St Petersburg and Los Angeles in between. Keefe — known for his work in The New Yorker and his book about the Troubles in Belfast, “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland,” which was published last year — makes references to George H.W. Bush, “Argo” and the Beach Boys alike. He’s an amiable host focused on telling an absorbing tale full of tightly edited twists and turns, and he is less concerned with connecting photos of suspects with red string.
Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jabs contemplate bridge and shuffleboard Reuters/FILE
All eight episodes of “Wind of Change” will be available Monday on Spotify.
© 2020 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Was a ’90s Scorpions song the Work of the CIA? This podcast is on it
- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies at age 87
- Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86 after long illness
- Bob Dylan drops 17-min song inspired by Kennedy assassination
- Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
- Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'
Most Read
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases