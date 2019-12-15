Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34

He was found unconscious in his Dhanmondi studio in the early hours of Sunday before being rushed to City Hospital at 4am where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, his brother Ritu Raj posted on Facebook.

Raj went to his studio at 10pm on Saturday, musician Jajabor Russell told the media. His wife tried to reach him over the phone several times but he did not answer. He was later found unconscious in his studio chair.

Raj first came to the spotlight through the music-based reality show Close Up 1. His first solo album ‘Dot’ was released in 2011.

Raj, the production in-charge at ABC Radio FM 89.2, also ran a music school called Centre for Musicology.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Azimpur graveyard after Zuhr prayers on Sunday, said Ritu Raj.