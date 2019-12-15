Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2019 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 02:39 PM BdST
Singer and music director Prithwi Raj has died in Dhaka at the age of 34.
He was found unconscious in his Dhanmondi studio in the early hours of Sunday before being rushed to City Hospital at 4am where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, his brother Ritu Raj posted on Facebook.
Raj went to his studio at 10pm on Saturday, musician Jajabor Russell told the media. His wife tried to reach him over the phone several times but he did not answer. He was later found unconscious in his studio chair.
Raj first came to the spotlight through the music-based reality show Close Up 1. His first solo album ‘Dot’ was released in 2011.
Raj, the production in-charge at ABC Radio FM 89.2, also ran a music school called Centre for Musicology.
His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Azimpur graveyard after Zuhr prayers on Sunday, said Ritu Raj.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- He wanted to be pope. He settled for conducting the metropolitan opera
- Swedish Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61
- Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide
- Fuad to convey the ‘power of women’ in his latest album
- Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence
- He left his 310-year-old violin on a train. He retrieved it in a parking lot
- Bengal Foundation cancels classical music festival again
- Ozzy Osbourne says he's recovering, 'not dying,' but again postpones tour
- Ric Ocasek, new wave rock visionary and Cars co-founder, is dead at 75
- Camilo Sesto, Spain’s romantic hitmaker, is dead at 72
Most Read
- Murdered Chinese businessman lost Tk 46 million to embezzlement, police say
- Daily Sangram editor remanded in digital security case
- Death of Rumpa: No evidence of rape found in autopsy, says doctor
- Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law
- Four women of Bangladeshi origin win the UK election
- India’s NRC, citizenship law is a threat to Bangladesh, says BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
- Dengue may morph into all-year disease as new patients land in hospitals
- Bangladesh jewellers raise gold prices in New Year
- She accused a tech billionaire of rape. The Chinese internet turned against her.
- PM Hasina warns people against ‘traitors, killers’