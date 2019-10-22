Bengal Foundation cancels classical music festival again

The Bengal Foundation made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.



“We regret to inform you that Bengal Foundation will not be hosting Bengal Classical Music Festival 2019 due to unavoidable circumstances,” it said in the announcement.



“We sincerely apologise to our audience and artists who have shown the event such love and enthusiasm through years,” it added.



In a statement to bdnews24.com later, the Foundation said the authorities denied it permission to use the Army Stadium where it had been organising the festival since 2012.



Following uncertainties in 2017, it held the festival at the Abahani Ground in the capital.



Last year, the festival was cancelled due to security reasons ahead of the general election.



In the statement, the Foundation said it would not be possible to use the Abahani Ground at Dhanmondi as it was undergoing renovation.