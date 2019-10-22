Bengal Foundation cancels classical music festival again
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 08:59 PM BdST
Organisers have cancelled Bengal Classical Music Festival once again after being denied permission to use the Army Stadium in Dhaka as the venue.
The Bengal Foundation made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
“We regret to inform you that Bengal Foundation will not be hosting Bengal Classical Music Festival 2019 due to unavoidable circumstances,” it said in the announcement.
“We sincerely apologise to our audience and artists who have shown the event such love and enthusiasm through years,” it added.
In a statement to bdnews24.com later, the Foundation said the authorities denied it permission to use the Army Stadium where it had been organising the festival since 2012.
Following uncertainties in 2017, it held the festival at the Abahani Ground in the capital.
Last year, the festival was cancelled due to security reasons ahead of the general election.
In the statement, the Foundation said it would not be possible to use the Abahani Ground at Dhanmondi as it was undergoing renovation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bengal Foundation cancels classical music festival again
- Ozzy Osbourne says he's recovering, 'not dying,' but again postpones tour
- Ric Ocasek, new wave rock visionary and Cars co-founder, is dead at 75
- Camilo Sesto, Spain’s romantic hitmaker, is dead at 72
- Fiery songs, released at just the right time
- Taylor Swift emerges from the darkness unbroken on ‘Lover’
- Accusations against Plácido Domingo divide the opera world
- On Abbey Road, Beatles fans celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘timeless’ album
- Mashrou' Leila concert in Lebanon cancelled after church pressure
- Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ breaks billboard’s singles record
Most Read
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Bhola court sends 3 to jail in digital security case
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- Bangladesh cricketers go on strike for pay hike
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid jailed for five years for dodging tax
- Bangladeshi man, who worked for 17 years in Kuwait, dies on his way home
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- High Court issues rule on draft law against arresting civil servants without permission
- Bangladesh, EU start post-2020 agenda discussion
- Protest leaders in Bhola demand death to Facebook user for blasphemy