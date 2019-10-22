Home > Music

Bengal Foundation cancels classical music festival again

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Oct 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2019 08:59 PM BdST

Organisers have cancelled Bengal Classical Music Festival once again after being denied permission to use the Army Stadium in Dhaka as the venue.

The Bengal Foundation made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

“We regret to inform you that Bengal Foundation will not be hosting Bengal Classical Music Festival 2019 due to unavoidable circumstances,” it said in the announcement.

“We sincerely apologise to our audience and artists who have shown the event such love and enthusiasm through years,” it added.  

In a statement to bdnews24.com later, the Foundation said the authorities denied it permission to use the Army Stadium where it had been organising the festival since 2012.

Following uncertainties in 2017, it held the festival at the Abahani Ground in the capital.

Last year, the festival was cancelled due to security reasons ahead of the general election.  

In the statement, the Foundation said it would not be possible to use the Abahani Ground at Dhanmondi as it was undergoing renovation.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

Bengal Classical Music Fest off again

FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne attends a news conference to announce the

Ozzy Osbourne again postpones tour

Ric Ocasek of The Cars performs in support of their album

Singer Ric Ocasek dies

Camilo Sesto in 2009 at a news conference in Mexico City. He sold millions of records worldwide and had more than 50 No.1 hits. The New York Times

Spain’s romantic hitmaker dies

FILE PHOTO: Lana Del Rey in Los Angeles, Jun 6, 2014. The singer and songwriter’s fifth major-label album, “Norman ____ Rockwell!,” is a collaboration with Jack Antonoff packed with fiery lyrics. The New York Times

Lana Del Rey releases her 5th album

Taylor Swift returns to mostly interior concerns on her new album, “Lover.” The New York Times

Swift emerges from darkness unbroken on ‘Lover’

Placido Domingo on stage at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Nov 23, 2018. Reports of sexual harassment against Domingo, one of opera’s most revered stars, have brought opposing reactions from singers, and continents. The New York Times

Domingo accusations divide opera world

People take pictures as the Beatles cover band members walk on the zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London, Britain August 8, 2019. REUTERS

Beatles fans mark 50 years of Abbey Road

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.