Ozzy Osbourne says he's recovering, 'not dying,' but again postpones tour
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2019 02:25 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 02:25 AM BdST
British rocker Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday postponed his solo European tour for a second time but insisted that he was not dying or retiring despite a year of bad health.
"I'm not dying; I am recovering. It's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would," the former Black Sabbath frontman, 70, said in a video posted on his social media accounts.
Osbourne has been in an out of hospital for almost a year because of a fall that required extensive surgery on his spine and neck as well as pneumonia, flu complications and infections in his hand. The emergencies and other setbacks have prompted speculation in tabloid media that he is near death.
Osbourne said he was "bored stiff" with being in bed all day but added, "You're just gonna have to be a little bit more patient.
"I'm postponing the European tour because I'm not ready. I'm not retiring — I've still got gigs to do — but when I do come back on an American tour, I wanna be one hundred percent ready to come out and knock your... socks off," he added.
Osbourne's solo "No More Tours 2" has already been postponed once. The European leg was re-scheduled for a January 2020 start. The re-scheduled North American dates, starting in May 2020, will go ahead, promoters Live Nation said on Wednesday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ric Ocasek, new wave rock visionary and Cars co-founder, is dead at 75
- Camilo Sesto, Spain’s romantic hitmaker, is dead at 72
- Fiery songs, released at just the right time
- Taylor Swift emerges from the darkness unbroken on ‘Lover’
- Accusations against Plácido Domingo divide the opera world
- On Abbey Road, Beatles fans celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘timeless’ album
- Mashrou' Leila concert in Lebanon cancelled after church pressure
- Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ breaks billboard’s singles record
- Swift, Grande lead VMA nominations but K-pop fans unhappy
- Taylor Swift, and artists' struggles to own their work
Most Read
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- Police arrest slain BUET student Abrar's roommate Mizanur
- Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder
- Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
- Hasina is against banning student politics, vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities
- Man gets death for murder of Dhaka schoolgirl Risha
- Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus