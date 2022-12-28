Penalties for breaking metro rail rules: Here's what you need to know

Some parts of the train or the station are off-limits to travellers. Trespassing in those areas will be considered an offence. If a trespasser does not leave after being warned by the authorities, they will face punishment. The penalty includes a maximum of one year in jail or Tk 500,000 fine, or both.

Any person posing an actual or apparent threat to the safety and security of metro rail passengers or the train itself will face a jail term of up to five years or Tk 5 million in fines, or both.

Repeating an offence will result in the original jail term or fine being doubled.