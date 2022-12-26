Each Dhaka metro station to get nine police personnel for security

As Dhaka gears up for the launch of the country's first urban rail network, ensuring the security of travellers will be of paramount importance to the authorities.

Initially, the metro line stretching from Agargaon to Uttara will open to the public after an inauguration ceremony on Dec 28. Nine stations punctuate the 11.58-km route, each consisting of two gates on either side.

The government had planned to create a special police unit for the metro rail, but that has been shelved for the time being. Instead, police personnel from local stations and the reserve force will be tasked with maintaining law and order.

Eight police personnel will be on duty at each of the nine stations, along with a supervising officer. But the route's terminal stations, Agargaon and Diabari, are set to have a bigger police presence.

The rail line passes through the Uttara, Mirpur and Tejgaon zones of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. And, officials said law enforcers from local units as well as the reserves will be tasked with guarding the stations.

Ahead of the much-awaited service's opening, police personnel were busy rehearsing their duties and tasks at the stations. As many as 20 policemen were deployed to the Uttara North and Agargaon stations, while the rest had eight law enforcers.

“Each station has two entrances and two exits. Eight police personnel will man these areas and one officer will supervise them at the spot,” said Parvez Islam, chief of Pallabi Police Station.

The security measures will extend beyond the confines of the stations to the surrounding areas, with an emphasis on keeping sidewalks clean and free from encroaching vendors, said Parvez.