China takes 'appropriate' action in row with India over journalists

Meanwhile, at least two Indian reporters had not been granted visas to return to China and a third was told that his accreditation had been revoked, according to the newspaper.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, asked about the report, said Chinese reporters had been treated unfairly in India for years.

"What I can tell you is that for a long time, Chinese journalists have suffered unfair and discriminatory treatment in India, and in 2017, the Indian side shortened the visa validity of Chinese journalists to three months or even one month for no reason," the spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a briefing.

The visa of the last Chinese correspondent in India had expired, she said.

"In the face of this prolonged and unreasonable suppression by the Indian side, the Chinese side had to take appropriate countermeasures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese media," Mao said.

China and India have been uneasy neighbours for decades following a war on their disputed Himalayan frontier in the early 1960s. Their relations deteriorated in mid-2020, when their troops clashed on the border and 24 people were killed.