India says China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh state 'absurd'

India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China was making "absurd claims" over Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the northeastern state which shares a border with China will always be an "integral and inalienable part of India".

China claims Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of southern Tibet. New Delhi rejects the claim, saying Arunachal Pradesh has always been a part of India.

"Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity," Randhir Jaiswal, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He was responding to last week's comments made by Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesman of China's Ministry of National Defense, days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a road tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on March 9.