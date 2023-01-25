Bangladeshi-born Saeed Ahmed named Associated Press’s VP of news for digital platforms

He was previously director of digital news for NPR and assistant managing editor for digital at CNN, where he led a content diversity initiative and launched the top newsletters in CNN’s portfolio: 5 Things and The Good Stuff, according to the AP.

Saeed is passionate about newsroom diversity and inclusive storytelling, according to the press release. AP expects he will bring a global perspective to his new role.

Born in Bangladesh, Saeed was raised in the United Arab Emirates and later moved to the US to attend Morehouse College.

Saeed is scheduled to start his job at AP on Feb 6 and expected to work from the agency’s New York headquarters after a teaching stint at Georgetown University.