Press Council to levy fines for 'journalistic malpractice, news that is harmful to state security’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2022 06:42 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 06:42 PM BdST
The cabinet has approved a draft of the Press Council (Amendment) Act 2022, which includes a section about levying fines against news organisations that publish news that "harms state security or engage in journalistic malpractice".
The draft, compiled by the Ministry of Information, received approval at a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.
The amendment to the 1974 Press Council Act was introduced to improve the quality of newspapers and news organisations. A provision has been introduced by the council to impose fines instead of reprimands for breaches of state security, discipline and ethics. It will apply to all print and digital news outlets.
The amendment also increases the number of members of the Press Council from 15 to 16. An official from the Press Information Department, one from the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs and a woman from a social organisation will be members of the council. The post of secretary on the council has been changed to the post of chief executive officer.
The cabinet secretary said, "A fine of Tk 500,000 to a maximum of Tk 1 million was proposed, but the cabinet did not agree to it. There will be a fine, but the amount will be reviewed further."
From now on, orders given by the council will have to be published by the relevant news outlet.
The council will also be able to take action on its own initiative on any news, report, picture or cartoon that harms the security, independence and sovereignty of the state.
"This has not received final approval either. So far, only preliminary discussions are underway."
