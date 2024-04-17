Meta oversight board reviews handling of AI-created celebrity porn

Meta Platforms' Oversight Board is reviewing the company's handling of two sexually explicit AI-generated images of female celebrities that circulated on its Facebook and Instagram services, the board said on Tuesday.

The board, which is funded by the social media giant but operates independently from it, will use the two examples to assess the overall effectiveness of Meta's policies and enforcement practices around pornographic fakes created using artificial intelligence, it said in a blog post.

It provided descriptions of the images in question but did not name the famous women depicted in them in order to "prevent further harm," a board spokesperson said.

Advances in AI technology have made fabricated images, audio clips and videos virtually indistinguishable from real human-created content, resulting in a spate of sexual fakes proliferating online, mostly depicting women and girls.

In an especially high-profile case earlier this year, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X briefly blocked users from searching for all images of US pop star Taylor Swift after struggling to control the spread of fake explicit images of her.