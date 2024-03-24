Man posing as bdnews24.com journalist demands ‘extortion’

A man posing as a bdnews24.com journalist has allegedly demanded ‘extortion’ at a programme of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh or REHAB.



At the end of REHAB’s Iftar party and special prayer session at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Saturday, the man identifying himself as Kali Sangkar Munshi approached REHAB President Wahiduzzaman and demanded the extortion money.



No person with that name works at bdnews24.com.



REHAB spokesman Abdur Rashid said Sangkar gave Wahiduzzaman a visiting card, which contained the name of bdnews24.com, and asked him to send the money to the phone number on that card.



The man was among a group around seven people who also identified them as journalists.



But the person giving bdnews24.com as his workplace aroused suspicion and officials asked him to contact them later.

The visiting card showed the name of the news organisation, as it is in the official logo, and its address.



It also contains the name of Sangkar as a special correspondent.