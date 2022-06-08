Rangamati journalist Fazle Elahi gets bail in digital security case
Khagrachhari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2022 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 03:05 PM BdST
Fazle Elahi, the editor of a local online news website in Rangamati, has secured bail in a case under the controversial Digital Security Act.
Rangamati's Senior Judicial Magistrate Fatema Begum Mukta granted bail to the journalist after he was produced in court on Wednesday, according to Fazle's lawyer Mokhtar Ahmed.
Kotwali police arrested Fazle on Tuesday in connection with a case filed at the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal in 2021.
Naznin Anwar, the daughter of former reserved seat MP and Mohila Awami League leader Firoza Begum Chinu, brought the charges against Fazle, the editor of Pahar24.com, over a report published in the portal.
Fazle also works as the Rangamati district correspondent of bdnews24.com, the daily Kaler Kantho and broadcaster NTV.
"The charges against him are bailable. We applied for bail in court and argued in favour of it. The court later granted him bail on a bond of Tk 1,000,” said Mokhtar, also the president of the Rangamati District Bar Association.
"Many have expressed concerns since his arrest and demanded his release. We are grateful to everyone," he added.
- Blinken warns of threats to media freedom in Americas
- Brazil's Navy searching for journalist missing in Amazon
- Russia warns US media of losing their accreditation
- 2 Reuters journalists injured, driver killed in east Ukraine
- Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist
- Russia summons US media outlet heads
- Take ‘the fight’ forward: Khalidi to child journalists
- Dutch journalists challenge ban on RT, Sputnik
- US's Blinken warns of threats to media freedom in Americas
- Rangamati journalist Fazle Elahi arrested under Digital Security Act
- bdnews24.com’s Toufique Khalidi wants the scrapping of an ‘oppressive’ case, ACC seeks time
- Brazil's Navy searching for British journalist missing in Amazon jungle
- Russia warns US media in Moscow they risk losing their accreditation
- Two Reuters journalists injured, driver killed in east Ukraine
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox admitted to Dhaka hospital
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns after workers’ protests
- Japan hopes for fair elections in Bangladesh
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot