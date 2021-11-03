Prothom Alo’s Rozina Islam wins Free Press Award
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2021 09:38 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 09:38 AM BdST
The Free Press Awards has granted the Most Resilient Journalist Award to Rozina Islam, an investigative journalist working for the Prothom Alo in Bangladesh.
She has uncovered wrongdoings in Bangladesh’s health spending and is now facing “trial and tribulation” in her country, the Free Press Awards said in a statement.
The Free Press Awards recognise journalists and media professionals who have a strong commitment with press freedom and independent information.
The winners of the Newcomer of the Year and Most Resilient Journalist Award were announced at a festive ceremony on Nov 2 in the Hague.
Bhat Burhan, a 22-year-old freelance journalist, video producer, camera operator and a photojournalist based in New Delhi, India has been named the Newcomer of the Year.
Rozina Islam was arrested in May 2021 on allegations of stealing official documents and espionage after reporting on alleged corruption and mismanagement in the government's response to the pandemic.
Though she was released on bail, her passport and press card are ceased by police, and if convicted she could face up to 14 years in prison.
“We express solidarity with the fight of journalists to uncover malpractices during this problematic time of the pandemic and calls on the government of Bangladesh to stop its harassment of Rozina Islam,” the jury said.
Because of her great courage and perseverance, the jury decided to award Rozina Islam the Free Press Award for Most Resilient Journalist, with the corresponding cash prize of 7,500 euros.
