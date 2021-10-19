Germany's Axel Springer fires top Bild editor after media report
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Oct 2021 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 12:23 AM BdST
The media company Axel Springer said on Monday that it would dismiss Julian Reichelt, the editor-in-chief of Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper, with immediate effect.
Reichelt was on temporary leave earlier this year after admitting having affairs with women on the staff but being cleared of wrongdoing by a compliance investigation into abuse of power.
Axel Springer, which bought Politico in August, said it had "gained new insights" about Reichelt's behaviour in the wake of recent press research.
"The management board learned that Julian Reichelt had not clearly separated private and professional matters even after the compliance proceedings were concluded in the spring" and that he had not been forthcoming about the truth, the company said in a statement.
Reichelt did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Axel Springer chief executive Mathias Doepfner praised Reichelt's achievements in journalism but said that it was impossible to keep him on.
The dismissal comes a day after The New York Times published a column including details of Reichelt's affairs.
An investigative report into alleged abuses of power at Axel Springer by Germany's Ippen publishing group was also in the works but pulled before publication.
Ippen said on Monday that it had wanted to avoid the impression that it was trying to do financial damage to one of its competitors.
In a letter seen by Reuters, Ippen's investigative team, whose research delved into allegations of harassment of women at Axel Springer, especially by Reichelt, expressed shock that their article set to appear on Sunday was not published.
According to the letter by the four Ippen journalists addressed to the head of the publishing group and first cited by The New York Times column, Axel Springer representatives had been in contact with Ippen.
Ippen said it had not been influenced by Axel Springer in its decision to kill the piece.
Axel Springer said it aimed for transparency and in principle did not take issue with critical reporting. It said, as far as it was aware, nobody at the company had attempted to stop the article's publication.
- Germany's Axel Springer fires Bild editor
- Journalists awarded the Nobel Prize for courage
- Recognising the growing repression of media by govts
- Two journalists win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
- UN congratulates Ressa, Muratov
- Pre-registration for online news portals from 2022
- BBC, CNN, Star Sports resume broadcast
- Readers don’t mind paying for these online publications
- Germany's Axel Springer fires top Bild editor after media report
- Philippines’ Nobel Prize newsroom is overjoyed but under siege
- Journalists in Philippines and Russia are cited for courage
- Recognising the growing repression of the news media by governments
- UN rights office congratulates all journalists on Nobel Peace prize
- Philippines journalist Ressa and Russian journalist Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
- Culprits in Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks were 'immediately identified': minister