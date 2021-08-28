Pulitzer board awards citation and $100,000 to Afghan journalists at risk
>> Michael M Grynbaum, The New York Times
Published: 28 Aug 2021 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2021 05:13 PM BdST
The Pulitzer Prize Board issued a special citation Friday for Afghan journalists, some of whom worked alongside Western news organizations, and announced a grant of $100,000 to provide emergency relief for the journalists and their families.
The grant is to be administrated by the Committee to Protect Journalists, a nonprofit group that provides resources to journalists around the world facing threats, violence and censorship. Reporters in Afghanistan are deeply concerned about a crackdown by the Taliban regime as it takes control of the country in the wake of the US military withdrawal.
“It’s critical in a moment of stark threat to support those Afghans whose bravery, skill and commitment to the ideals of a free press have helped create so much important journalism in recent decades,” the co-chairs of the Pulitzer board — Katherine Boo, Gail Collins and John Daniszewski — said in a written announcement.
The citation includes Afghan correspondents, interpreters, drivers, hosts and other journalistic staff who have “chronicled decades of life and war.” The $100,000 grant is intended to protect the safety of the recipients and, in some cases, to help fund their efforts to resettle in other countries.
Hundreds of Afghan journalists and their relatives have left Afghanistan in recent days, with news outlets including The New York Times endeavouring to arrange flights and safe passage out of the country. Major English-speaking media organizations have depended for years on local reporters, fixers and other employees who assisted in newsgathering efforts.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Politico agrees to be acquired by German publisher
- Myanmar arrests 2 journalists
- HC rule on code of conduct for journalists
- You’ve never heard of the biggest digital media company in America
- Russia says it will expel a BBC journalist
- US tries again to extradite Assange from Britain
- CNN fires 3 employees who came to office unvaccinated
- A star anchor with a brother in trouble
- Pulitzer Board Awards citation and $100,000 to Afghan Journalists at Risk
- Politico agrees to be acquired by German publisher Axel Springer
- Myanmar arrests two more journalists as post-coup media crackdown continues
- Owner of Politico seeks $1 billion in potential deal
- High Court raps officials over inaction on code of conduct for journalists
- You’ve never heard of the biggest digital media company in America
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- Biman flight makes emergency landing in India’s Nagpur as pilot falls ill
- The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- ‘1, 2, 3 … exhale together’: Broadway families, reunited at last
- Bangladesh logs 117 virus deaths, 3,525 cases in a day
- US launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast
- Biman plane arrives in Dhaka after emergency landing in Nagpur for pilot’s illness