Fishy news portal’s Facebook page uses bdnews24.com’s office address
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jul 2021 02:40 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2021 02:40 PM BdST
Prashanta Kumar Das, the man behind a so-called Barishal-based online news outlet, has apologised for operating the portal’s Facebook page using the official address of bdnews24.com.
“We are sorry. Please check our Facebook page. We have changed the address now.”
The portal did not have any information about its authorities.
Das has contradicted himself several times in his explanations. He initially blamed a man named Sumon Rai, who lives in Mohakhali, for the occurrence. He later said the Facebook page was at first run with a different address but it was changed later.
The news portal operates out of Barishal’s Kathalia, he said. The portal has applied for registration as an online newspaper, but it has not been registered yet, Das claimed.
There is no Upazila called Kathalia in Barishal district. However, there is an Upazila called Kathalia in Jhalakathi district under Barishal division.
It could not be verified whether the newspaper had really applied for registration or whether it had again used the address of bdnews24.com while applying.
