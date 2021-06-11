Reuters, Star Tribune win Pulitzer Prizes for reporting on US policing
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2021 11:49 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2021 11:49 PM BdST
The Minneapolis Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting on Friday for its coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, while Reuters and the Atlantic shared the award for explanatory reporting.
The Pulitzer Prizes are the most prestigious awards in American journalism and have been handed out since 1917, when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer established them in his will.
Several of the winners were recognised for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and for reporting on the protests that erupted after Floyd's death in May 2020.
"The nation's news organisations faced the complexity of sequentially covering a global pandemic, a racial reckoning and a bitterly contested presidential election," Mindy Marques, co-chair of the Pulitzer Board, said at the announcement ceremony, which was broadcast online.
The board cited Reuters reporters Andrew Chung, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaimi Dowdell and Jackie Botts for their "pioneering data analysis" that showed how an obscure legal doctrine of 'qualified immunity' shielded police who use excessive force from prosecution.
They shared the explanatory reporting award with The Atlantic's Ed Yong, who was praised by the board for "a series of lucid, definitive pieces on the COVID-19 pandemic."
The board also said it was awarding a "special citation" to Darnella Frazier, the teenaged bystander who recorded video of Floyd's murder on her mobile phone, which it said highlighted "the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice."
Friday's announcement of the prizes, worth $15,000 each, had been postponed from April amid the pandemic. The awards luncheon, which normally takes place soon after at Columbia University, has been postponed until autumn.
- Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for reporting on US policing
- CNN lawyers gagged in fight with Justice Dept over email data
- US Justice Dept will no longer seize reporters' records
- Trump administration seized phone records of Times reporters
- Xi calls for greater global media reach
- Media groupthink and the lab-leak theory
- Shahiduzzaman Khan of Financial Express dies
- Zimbabwe arrests NY Times reporter
- Reuters, Star Tribune win Pulitzer Prizes for reporting on US policing
- CNN Lawyers gagged in fight with Justice Dept over reporter’s email data
- US Justice Dept says it will no longer seize reporters' records in leak investigations
- A top editor becomes her ‘true self’
- Trump administration secretly seized phone records of Times reporters
- China's Xi calls for greater global media reach
Most Read
- Unilever Bangladesh names Zaved Akhtar as new CEO
- Bangladesh names SM Shafiuddin Ahmed as new army chief
- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan ties the knot again
- Bangladesh fully locks Rajshahi city down to battle COVID surge
- Bangladesh's new model mosques to disseminate Islamic knowledge, culture
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 13,000; cases surge by 2,454
- Bangladesh to get over 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses under COVAX
- Lured by the promise of a job, a man sold off his wife to sex traffickers in India
- Senate confirms first federal Muslim judge in US history
- Heart inflammation in young men higher than expected after Pfizer, Moderna vaccines: US CDC