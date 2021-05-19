UN expresses concern over arrest of Rozina Islam

“Our position has been clear,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Journalists need to be able to do their work free of any sort of harassment or physical threat anywhere around the world.”

Dujarric said the UN had seen the reports on the incident and would continue to observe the situation.

The Prothom Alo senior correspondent was confined inside a room of the Secretariat in Dhaka for more than five hours on Monday before being turned over to the police.

Rozina was accused of spiriting away “important” documents and taking photos of the papers, but she denied any wrongdoing. Her family rather alleged she was harrassed during the confinement.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.

The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday amid protests and widespread criticism of the government for arresting her.