UN expresses concern over arrest of Rozina Islam
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2021 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2021 02:00 PM BdST
The United Nations has expressed its concern over the arrest of Rozina Islam, the Prothom Alo senior reporter who has been taken into custody over a case under the Official Secrets Act.
“Our position has been clear,” Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the secretary-general, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
“Journalists need to be able to do their work free of any sort of harassment or physical threat anywhere around the world.”
Dujarric said the UN had seen the reports on the incident and would continue to observe the situation.
The Prothom Alo senior correspondent was confined inside a room of the Secretariat in Dhaka for more than five hours on Monday before being turned over to the police.
Rozina was accused of spiriting away “important” documents and taking photos of the papers, but she denied any wrongdoing. Her family rather alleged she was harrassed during the confinement.
A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.
The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday amid protests and widespread criticism of the government for arresting her.
- Journalists boycott health ministry briefing
- Prothom Alo reporter confined, then turned over to police
- Lies on social media inflame Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Ellen is ending her talk show
- Giant Bidens meet tiny Carters
- Netflix chronicles Byron Bay’s ‘hot instagrammers’
- Missing journalist found
- Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar
- Prothom Alo demands release of reporter Rozina, justice for ‘harassment’
- Journalists boycott health ministry news conference for release of reporter Rozina
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam confined for five hours, then turned over to police
- Lies on social media inflame Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Ellen DeGeneres is ending her show after years of dancing and ‘Be Kind’
- Washington Post names AP editor, Sally Buzbee, as its top editor
Most Read
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- Bangladesh to receive 106,000 Pfizer doses under COVAX in June
- Deputy Secretary Shibbir, who filed lawsuit against journalist Rozina, is transferred
- Reporter Rozina Islam was not ‘abused’, claims health minister
- Bangladesh reports 1,272 new virus cases, death toll rises by 30 in a day
- Lightning strikes kill 14 in a day during storms in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Two ‘robbers’ killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Bangladesh asks Canada for two million AstraZeneca doses
- Momen calls Jaishankar for COVID vaccine as India halts export