Washington Post names AP’s Sally Buzbee as its top editor

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 May 2021 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2021 08:57 PM BdST

After nearly a decade of revitalisation under the ownership of the multibillionaire Jeff Bezos and the newsroom leadership of Martin Baron, The Washington Post has announced that it selected Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of The Associated Press, as its next top editor.

Buzbee, 55, is scheduled to start on Jun 1, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

She has spent her career at The AP, starting there in 1988 and becoming its top editor and a senior vice president in 2017.

Her assignment will be to build on the gains made at a publication that has been restored to health under Bezos, who bought The Post in 2013, and Baron, who led the paper to 10 Pulitzer Prizes and other journalism awards during his eight years at the helm.

The Post’s search for a new executive editor, led by the publisher Frederick J Ryan Jr, started at the end of January, when Baron gave a month’s notice, saying, “At age 66, I feel ready to move on.”

