Washington Post names AP’s Sally Buzbee as its top editor
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2021 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2021 08:57 PM BdST
After nearly a decade of revitalisation under the ownership of the multibillionaire Jeff Bezos and the newsroom leadership of Martin Baron, The Washington Post has announced that it selected Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of The Associated Press, as its next top editor.
Buzbee, 55, is scheduled to start on Jun 1, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.
She has spent her career at The AP, starting there in 1988 and becoming its top editor and a senior vice president in 2017.
Her assignment will be to build on the gains made at a publication that has been restored to health under Bezos, who bought The Post in 2013, and Baron, who led the paper to 10 Pulitzer Prizes and other journalism awards during his eight years at the helm.
The Post’s search for a new executive editor, led by the publisher Frederick J Ryan Jr, started at the end of January, when Baron gave a month’s notice, saying, “At age 66, I feel ready to move on.”
- Washington Post names AP editor, Sally Buzbee, as its top editor
- Wide-angle oddity: Giant Bidens meet tiny Carters
- Netflix chronicles Byron Bay’s ‘hot instagrammers.’ Will paradise survive?
- Bangladesh journalist found a day after going missing
- Bangladesh falls one spot on World Press Freedom Index
- Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar
Most Read
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- Bangladesh actor faces social media abuse over religion. He resorts to poetry
- China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- New breed of Bangladeshi Mujahideen: Young men abandon home to join Afghan militants
- WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 12,000; cases rise by 1,230
- UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list
- Jerusalem violence leads to rockets, air strikes