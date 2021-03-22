Janakantha Editor Atiqullah Khan dies at 71
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2021 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 10:26 AM BdST
Atiqullah Khan Masud, publisher and editor of Bangla-language newspaper Janakantha, has died at the age of 71.
He breathed his last at Evercare Hospital at around 5.30 am on Monday, said Azad Solaiman, a senior reporter at Janakantha.
Khan was admitted to the hospital at around 4 am with complaints of respiratory distress. The body will be kept in the mortuary of a hospital in Shahbagh, as one of his sons lives abroad, Solaiman said.
He will be laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur after his son arrives home.
Janakantha was first published in 1993 with Khan as its editor. The newspaper was the first to be printed from multiple locations in Bangladesh simultaneously. Later it suspended printing from multiple locations.
Last week the journalists and staff of Janakantha who lost their jobs 'without a prior notice' staged protests against the newspaper.
- Teen Vogue editor resigns over racist tweets
- The curious case of a legal notice
- Under fire UK media admit there might be a problem
- Piers Morgan leaves show after Meghan comments
- Journo made witness in bdnews24.com case ‘without consent'
- YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels
- BBC apologises for interview with Booker impostor
- DRU demands action over pressure on bdnews24.com
- Teen Vogue editor resigns after fury over racist tweets
- bdnews24.com received ‘legal notice’ from Sylhet lawyer. Now he says he hasn’t sent it
- Under fire over race, British media admit there might be a problem
- Piers Morgan departs ‘Good Morning Britain’ after attacks on Meghan
- Piers Morgan leaves British breakfast show after Meghan comments
- Journalist says he was listed as witness in a case against bdnews24.com ‘without his consent’
Most Read
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Bangladesh's COVID cases surge 90% in a week
- Bangladesh records 2,172 new virus cases, death count rises by 22
- 8 dead in separate road crashes in Faridpur
- Bangladesh yet to decide on fresh lockdown: minister
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife contract COVID as national positivity ratio tops 9%
- ‘General holiday rumours’ push Bangladesh stocks down
- Bangladesh will get next vaccine batch on Mar 26 or later: health secretary
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Six to die for killing Shariatpur AL leader Habibur Rahman, brother