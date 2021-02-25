‘I just want to see the killers of my son,’ says father of slain Bangladesh journalist

“I just want to see the people who brutally killed my simple, easy-going, compassionate son,” Mujakker’s father Nurul Huda said at a press conference at the Noakhali Press Club on Thursday.

He urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s help to identify the killers.

The followers of Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of Basurhat municipality, clashed with the supporters of Mizanur Rahman Badal, a former chairman of Companyganj Upazila council, at Chaprashirhat Bazar on Feb 19 over Mirza’s recent comments and activities, including a general strike.

Mujakker, 25, the Companyganj Upazila correspondent of the daily Bangladesh Samachar and online news portal Barta Bazar, died on the treatment table in Dhaka on Feb 20 after being shot during the clashes between the factions of the ruling party.

Huda, a resident of Ward-5 of Char Fakira union, started a murder case at Companyganj Police Station against unidentified people over the incident.

Mujakker’s family members demanded exemplary punishment for the murders and a thorough investigation into the case.

Mujakker was involved in social and humanitarian activities as well, said his elder brother Nur Uddin.

“He always stood beside the ailing patients. He donated A negative blood to about 26 patients. He delivered food and necessary items to the doors of the poor hit by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Nur.

Mujakker also used to help the destitute and orphans during Eid, the brother added.

Mujakker’s mother Mamataz Begum said she had been upset to see a video of some people beating Mujakkerup on social media some days ago.

She also called for Hasina’s help to ensure proper investigation into Mujakker’s murder.

The Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI is looking into the murder of the journalist.

Its investigating inspector Mizanur Rahman has visited the scene of the deadly clash.