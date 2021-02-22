Facebook takes down pages of Myanmar state TV
Published: 22 Feb 2021 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 05:28 PM BdST
Facebook took down the pages of Myanmar's state-run television on Monday, a day after the channel had warned anti-coup protesters against taking action and said that confrontation could put lives at risk.
"In line with our global policies, we’ve removed the MRTV and MRTV Live Pages from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards, including our violence and incitement policy," said Rafael Frankel, Director of Public Policy, APAC, Emerging Markets.
