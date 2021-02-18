SUST Press Club protests against ‘unethical’ pressure on bdnews24.com
SUST Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2021 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 10:42 PM BdST
The Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Press Club has protested against unethical pressure on bdnews24.com to remove old reports.
SUST Press Club President Jubayer Mahmud and General Secretary Masud Al Raji condemned the incident in a statement on Thursday.
“The media... is facing unethical pressure, threats of cases or harassment from a so-called quarter with vested interest.
“It has become a big obstacle to independent journalism,” they said.
An “influential quarter” has recently pressurised bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and three news editors “unlawfully” to take down some old reports by threatening cases in legal notices from a number of districts, the statement said.
bdnews24.com said it had published news on court proceedings and orders in cases filed against freedom fighter HBM Iqbal, chairman of Premier Group and a former MP, and members of his family in the past one and a half decades as had other mainstream media.
bdnews24.com also covered the news of acquittal of Iqbal and his family members of the charges.
But it received 36 legal notices from 24 districts as of Tuesday. The language, statements and demands in the notices, sent under different names, are identical.
The main point of the legal notices is that the reports on Iqbal and his family should be removed as all of them have been acquitted in the cases—a demand that bdnews24.com finds “illogical”, “unreasonable” and “absurd”
“They claim they are now facing problems with their business endeavours because the reports are still on the internet. As such, they want us to take down the old reports,” Khalidi said.
bdnews24.com said at the press conference that the senders are threatening to file defamation cases seeking tens of billions of takas in compensation in the legal notices. The numbers, if added up, amount to Tk 500 billion.
