Journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan dies at 54

He passed away during treatment in a hospital in Dhaka around 6 pm on Monday, his brother Siddiqur Rahman Khan said.

Mizanur's namaz-e-janaza or funeral service will be held at Dhaka Reporters Unity at 10:30 am Tuesday followed by another at the National Press Club, according to Siddiqur. He will later be laid to rest in Dhaka.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Mizanur was initially hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov 27. He was subsequently transferred to the intensive care unit of Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali last month. But as his condition worsened, the journalist was placed on life support before his demise on Monday.

The eldest of nine siblings, Mizanur was born in Jhalokathi's Nalchhiti on Oct 31, 1967. Having worked as a journalist in a local newspaper in Barishal, Mizanur has been involved with the news media in Dhaka since 1989. He earned acclaim for reporting on legal issues and court proceedings for more than three decades.